ASUCD commissioners confirmed into Senate during special meeting

A special Senate meeting was called to order by ASUCD Vice President Emily Barnenond on Tuesday, Feb. 2.

The previous week’s meeting was canceled due to widespread power outages caused by high winds, lightning and rains in the Yolo County area, including Davis.

The special Senate meeting began at 8:01 p.m. All Senators were present, establishing the necessary quorum. External Affairs Commission Vice President Maria Martinez was absent.

The meeting, called to confirm a number of commissioners into the Senate, was shorter than usual. No new or old legislation was introduced.

Ambar Mishra, Simran Chahal, Quincy Kumfert and Michelle Andrews were all speedily confirmed as internal affairs commissioners. The motion passed with unanimous consent.

Kabeer Thockcom, Shayan Shahbazi, Andrew Lee and Kaitlyn Lee were also confirmed as business and finance commissioners and alternates with unanimous consent.

Brooke Isrow, a third-year political science-public service major, was confirmed as an Aggie mentors committee chairperson with unanimous consent.

Bia Myanganbayar, a fourth-year psychology major, was also confirmed as a student health and wellness chairperson with unanimous consent.

Julia Camilleri, a fourth-year neurobiology, physiology and behavior major, was confirmed as a sexual assault awareness and advocacy chairperson with unanimous consent.

The meeting adjourned at 8:42 p.m.



Written By: Rebecca Bihn-Wallace — campus@theaggie.org

