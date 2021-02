I’ll just clean up this tree by myself!



January 24

“2 teens on the roof of the school throwing things off the roof.”



January 27

“Subject using chainsaw to cut down a city tree—subject appeared to be a citizen and not an employee.”



January 28

“Motorists not yielding for signal outage.”



January 30

“Vehicle heard in area racing and doing donuts continuously.”



February 1

“Upset because she can only call 911 on her phone.”