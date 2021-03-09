Attempted sexual assault in Davis apartment complex in Drew Circle

Police still looking for male suspect who broke into a woman’s apartment

On March 4 around 10 a.m., an emergency alert from Sacramento Alert notified subscribers that “the Davis Police Department responded to a report of an attempted sexual assault.” The crime happened at an apartment complex “in the 1600 block of Drew Circle.”

Deputy Police Chief Paul Doroshov explained that a man was peering into a woman’s apartment.

“A female resident was working out in her living room area, and she was startled by a man who was standing at the sliding glass door to her apartment,” Doroshov said.

The man then asked the female resident for water, according to Doroshov.

“He asked her for some water, so she said that she was going to go into her bedroom first and put on a face covering because she didn’t know him,” Doroshov said. “And so she did, and when she came out of her bedroom he was inside her apartment.”

Doroshov described that after asking for water, the man then asked the female resident to enter a bedroom with him.

“And he asked her to go to one of the bedrooms with him,” Doroshov said. “She refused. He then grabbed her and tried to pull her into one of the bedrooms.”

The resident was able to fight the man off and “overpowered him,” to get him out of the front door of the apartment, Doroshov explained.

The emergency alert explained that the male suspect fled the scene and has not been found.

“The suspect fled the area in an unknown direction,” the alert reads. “Officers arrived and checked the area but were not able to locate the suspect.”

The police are still investigating the case and don’t have an identified suspect yet. A description of the man can be found in the alert.

The City of Davis Police Department also released a composite drawing of the suspect by a forensic search artist on March 5.

Anyone who has information about the identity of the suspect is asked to reach the Davis Police Department Investigations Unit at their number, (530) 747-5400.

Written by: Shraddha Jhingan — city@theaggie.org

