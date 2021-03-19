Police logs

Someone get these birds under control!

February 19

“Driving recklessly in golf cart.”



February 20

“Yellow frat house with blaring music.”



February 21

“2 large racoons were in her backyard but have since moved along down the fence.”



February 23

“Yellow house repeating loud music.”



February 26

“Chicken got out of neighbor’s backyard.”



February 27

“Turkeys are now swarming around, causing traffic hazard.”



March 2

“Ringing door bell and ditching for last 15-20 minutes.”



