Police logs

Stop moving furniture—I’m trying to sleep!

March 26

“In parking structure, 10-11 cars up there possibly partying, loud music, nothing seen.”

“Noise complaint. Sounds like they are moving furniture.”



March 27

“Several subjects in hot tub, talking loudly and playing music.”



March 28

“Complaint of live band in backyard.”



March 31

“Male with stop sign standing in the roadway attempting to direct traffic.”



April 2

“Coyote sitting in the field along the fenceline.”

“Group of juniors riding electric bikes on campus.”



April 7

“Approximately 6 or more subjects partying in backyard, playing beer pong, yelling.”

