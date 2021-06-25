SR #20 passed at June 1 special session

Standing with the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement, the ASUCD Senate voted for the boycott of four major companies on campus

Internal Vice President Emily Barneond called the special session to order on June 1 at 8 p.m.

This special session was held to continue the discussion on emergency SR #20 which stands beside Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) and calls for the boycott of four major companies that support the Israeli occupation of Palestine.

Before the discussion began, Vice President Emily Barneond clarified that the meeting would be adjourned at or before 11 p.m., and the senate would not consider any items not on the agenda.

Senator Kabir Sahni opened the floor to any members of the public present to express their opinions on the resolution.

“The authors of this resolution reject the premise that there is a foundation of anti-Semitism in the Palestinian liberation,” Jacobs, a member of the public, said.

Jacobs also stated that they would like to see teachings about anti-Semitism on campus.

Another member of the public, Em, expressed concerns about UC Davis students being “forced to pay for these human rights injustices.”

After hearing from community members, Senator Lauren Smith motioned to move into senate discussion.

“The authors [of the resolution] have not stated the positive impacts on Palestinian students,” Smith said. “There are only three sources for this resolution, and two of them are UC sources.”

The senate became divided when Smith called supporters of the bill “anti-Semitic.” At this point, Senator Kristen Mifsud said she felt she must ask the conversation to remain civil.

“We need to recognize that everyone here has a close proximity to different communities,” Senator Maahum Shahab said.

Senator Michael Navarro motioned to call the resolution into question.

The vote was called in favor of the resolution with eight votes.

Editor’s Note: Members of the public, Jacobs and Em, who spoke at the meeting chose to provide a short name to protect their identities.