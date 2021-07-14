UC Davis Baseball program suspended due to allegations of misconduct

The university’s Office of Compliance & Policy is investigating, all team activities are suspended indefinitely

By OMAR NAVARRO— sports@theaggie.org

The entire UC Davis Baseball program was placed on suspension pending an investigation due to “allegations of misconduct” that the university was made aware of. The team will not be able to hold any activities at this time and the coaching staff was also placed on administrative leave.

UC Davis News and Media Relations released a statement regarding the start of an investigation on Wednesday.

“The safety of students is of utmost importance to UC Davis. The University has learned of allegations of misconduct involving the varsity baseball team,” read the statement. “The UC Davis Office of Compliance & Policy is investigating these allegations, and the entire baseball program also has been placed on suspension pending the outcome of this review.”

As the statement reads, the investigation is being conducted by the UC Davis Office of Compliance & Policy. Although the university expects it to last into the “first couple months of the fall quarter,” there is no timeline regarding when the team can resume activities.

UC Davis also added that confidential resources, such as Student Health and Counseling Services and the Ombuds Office, are available for those who are interested.

“We are committed to conducting a thorough assessment to determine the best path forward to provide a safe and inclusive experience for all team members,” concluded the statement.

The California Aggie has reached out to UC Davis News and Media Relations but no immediate response was given at the time of publication. Story is developing and will continue to be updated.

