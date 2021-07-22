Fire breaks out at Suntree Apartments

Four apartments were damaged by the fire

At 3:43 a.m. on July 10, emergency services received a call about a fire at Suntree Apartments on 2033 F Street.

Diane Parro, the director of community engagement for the City of Davis, explained the damage the fire caused.

“There was a structure fire in an 8-unit apartment building,” Parro said via email. “Four apartments are heavily damaged and uninhabitable while four that were protected by a firewall were spared any damage.”

Parro explained that 15 residents “have been displaced but are all uninjured.”

“Tandem Properties, owners of the property, have assisted the displaced residents with new living arrangements,” Parro said.

“Two Davis firefighters received minor injuries that were evaluated at a local hospital and they were released right away,” Parro said.

The Facebook post about the fire states that City of Davis firefighters were joined by other fire departments.

“Fire departments for other cities and UC Davis Fire Department joined City of Davis firefighters to fight the fire,” the post reads.

According to Parro, these included “crews from UC Davis, Woodland, Dixon and West Sacramento.”

Parro explained that the source of the fire is still being investigated.

“The cause of the fire is still under investigation and no information is available at this time,” Parro said.

Ultimately, the fire was able to be controlled.

“The damaged apartments have been secured and all residents displaced have new accommodations,” Parro said.

