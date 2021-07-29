Davis City Hall reopened June 15, in line with Yolo County loosening restrictions

On June 15, the Blueprint for a Safer Economy was retired, ending local restrictions on businesses and removing capacity limits

By SHRADDHA JHINGAN — city@theaggie.org

In a news statement published on June 11, the City of Davis announced that City Hall reopened on June 15 for the public. The public will be able to access City Hall and reach staff at certain hours, according to the news statement.

“City Hall will open to the public with the hours of Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.,” the news statement reads. “General business hours remain 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to contact staff via telephone and email. Welcome back to your City Hall!”

Barbara Archer, the communications & customer service manager for the City of Davis, explained via email what the reopening of City Hall entails.

“City Hall is now open to the public from 8 am to 4 pm,” Archer said. “At this writing, public meetings for City Council, commissions, and 2 x 2 (joint meetings with other agencies) are still on Zoom, but that is subject to change.”

People are able to visit City Hall for things “such as building permits, encroachment permits, fire permits, camp registration, utility bill payments and business licenses,” according to the news statement.

The news statement also reiterates that “until further notice,” public meetings such as the ones that Archer mentioned will still be held in a virtual format on Zoom.

Archer also explained what it has been like dealing with city matters remotely for the past year.

“City staff really rose to the occasion during the pandemic,” Archer said. “Staff got creative with online programming. Customers were able to get some permits online. The City maintained its excellent level of customer service throughout the pandemic.”

Archer added that the City of Davis was able to work with various local entities and create relationships with them.

“The City worked closely with the County, UC Davis and the school district on the Healthy Davis Together project and other COVID-related policy matters and formed lasting collaborative relationships,” Archer said.

The news of City Hall reopening is in line with Yolo County announcing in a press release on June 15 that activities and business would be fully reopening “in alignment with the retirement of the State of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.”

This means that “the color-coded tier system for counties” has been removed.

According to the press release, starting June 15, there will be no more restrictions on capacity limits. Those who wish to travel should follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

There are also no more restrictions on capacity limits, as well as “physical distancing” for “attendees, customers and guests,” though “workers on the job must” continue to practice physical distancing.

More information regarding the use of masks, and restrictions for schools, workplaces or employers, events and more can be found in the press release.

Public Health Officer for Yolo County Dr. Aimee Sisson further discussed restrictions in the press release.

“With our local case rate very low and the majority of Yolo County residents vaccinated, now is an appropriate time to loosen COVID-19 restrictions,” Sisson said.

Though cases are lower compared to those during previous stages of the pandemic, Dr. Sisson highlighted that the pandemic is not over yet.

“While the Blueprint framework is ending today, the pandemic is not,” Sisson said in the press release. “The virus that causes COVID-19 continues to circulate in Yolo County. Those who are not yet vaccinated remain at risk of infection and should continue to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 by wearing masks indoors.”

