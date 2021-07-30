Yolo County issues health order requiring masks indoors

The order is an effort to slow the rising COVID-19 case rate within the county, which is largely due to the Delta variant

By YAN YAN HUSTIS HAYES — city@theaggie.org

Starting July 30, Yolo County residents will be required to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces regardless of their vaccination status.

According to a press release, since June 15, Yolo County’s COVID-19 case rate has risen from 1.2 to 10.0 per 100,000 residents. The order will remain in place until the case rate falls below 2.0 per 100,000 residents for seven consecutive days.

According to the press release, the increase in positive cases and hospitalizations is largely due to the rise in the Delta variant which makes up about 88% of positive samples during the week of July 18.

In Tuesday’s press release, Yolo County Public Health Officer, Dr. Aimee Sisson stressed the importance of mask wearing as a benefit for both individuals and local businesses in a statement.

“With case rates as high as they are and rising, everybody needs to add an additional layer of protection in the form of a mask when they are indoors,” Sisson said. “Putting on a mask is a simple act that will help keep businesses open and protect residents from the highly contagious Delta variant.”

Yolo County Communications Coordinator, Frank Schneegas urged Yolo County residents to help combat this forth surge by getting vaccinated.

“It is important that everyone twelve and older get vaccinated as soon as possible,” Schneegas said via email. “The prevalence of the Delta variant highlights the importance of getting vaccinated not only to protect oneself but everyone else in the community as well.”

While vaccines are the best form of protection, face coverings are an important part of stopping the spread, Schneegas added.

“Unvaccinated people are 6.5 times more likely to get infected than fully vaccinated persons,” Schneegas said. “Vaccines continue to be the best form of protection against severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19, but masks are once again needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

More information on case rates, testing sites and where to get vaccines can be found on Yolo County’s website.

Written by: Yan Yan Hustis Hayes — city@theaggie.org