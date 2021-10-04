UC Davis achieves high rankings among top universities

U.S. News and World Report’s 2022 university ranking places UC Davis in the top 10

UC institutions ranked high on national and public rankings published by the U.S. News and World Report, with UC Davis at No. 10 on national public university rankings and No. 34 among national universities.

“These rankings underscore the world-class education UC provides,” UC President Micheal Drake stated in a press release. “Access, affordability and excellence remain hallmarks of the University. We are pleased that U.S. News and World Report continues to recognize UC for its achievements.”

The U.S. News and World Report collected data on over 1,850 schools and ranked 1,466 bachelor’s degree-granting universities. Categories such as graduation and retention rates, undergraduate academic reputation and faculty resources for the 2020-2021 academic year were weighted the highest in ranking calculations.

Other factors included financial resources per student, social mobility, graduation rate performance, student selectivity for entering class, graduate indebtedness and average alumni giving rate. Within some categories, there are further percentage breakdowns to give a deeper analysis of the impact the schools have on their students during the academic year and into the future.

UC Davis also tied with UC Santa Barbara as No. 16 in the U.S. News and World Report’s Social Mobility list. Forbes’ U.S. public university list placed UC Davis at fourth and No. 20 on the national list.

Ilias Tagkopoulos, a professor of computer science and the director of the USDA-NIFA/NSF AI Institute for Next-Generation Food Systems, has been teaching students for 12 years and contributing to programs that allow UC Davis to rank high on college lists.

“UC Davis has a wide variety of programs and is active in an impressive span of research areas,” Tagkopoulos said via email. “It is rare to find schools that combine both depth and breadth of academic programs. Having excellent researchers and leaders in agriculture, food, computer and plant science allows us to create collaborative teams that can create and deliver more than the sum of the parts.”

In addition to benefiting from UC Davis’ financial and academic achievements, new students find the campus environment an important experience as well.

“Everyone is pretty nice and friendly here,” Jennifer Kao, a first-year chemical engineering student, said. “We are a very diverse campus. Everyone is unique and will find their path in their own way.”

