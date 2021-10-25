Academic resources for students in quarantine for COVID-19

Students who test positive and show symptoms for COVID-19 are required to quarantine, imposing academic interruptions and challenges

Although 98% of students on the UC Davis campus are vaccinated, and regular testing has helped to keep the campus safe, there is still a small percentage of students who have tested positive and are required to quarantine.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases has stayed at a very low number, 0.06%, during the week of Oct. 3-9 according to the COVID-19 Dashboard. For those who do test positive and show symptoms, there is a specific protocol for quarantine and isolation.

“If a student becomes ill with COVID-19, we will […] isolate them and quarantine any individuals who were in close contact per CDC guidelines,” the Quarantine and Isolation page on the Campus Ready website states.

While in quarantine, students will not be able to attend classes. In these situations, students are responsible for their own communication with professors over missed assignments, instruction and assessments.

“Students should contact their faculty to alert them of their situation and coordinate regarding coursework,” according to the Quarantine and Isolation page.

Some classes have mandatory attendance and graded participation, and with the lack of hybrid options, quarantined students would not be able to attend.

“While they are required to be in isolation, they are not permitted to attend classes or access campus facilities, so this would be considered an excused absence if professors are requiring in-person participation,” Jennifer Butler, the director of Student Affairs Marketing and Communications, said.

Although students are given an excused absence, academic challenges may arise due to missed course material.

“If students experience academic challenges due to the impact of Quarantine or Isolation, they should contact their academic advisor,” the Quarantine and Isolation page states.

Advising offices on campus are giving students the option of virtual and in-person appointments.

“We are offering all L&S students the choice of in-person and virtual academic advising appointments,” said Mark Foncannon, the interim co-director of Undergraduate Education and Advising at the College of Letters and Science. “Students who are quarantining or have otherwise not passed the [daily symptom survey] will be routed to a remote appointment (if scheduled for an in-person appointment) or our virtual front desk for drop-in assistance.”

Another option to assist with academic struggles is to attend virtual appointments with the Academic Assistance and Tutoring Centers (AATC).

During this time, professors are encouraged to be forgiving with policies for quarantined students.

“A good practice would be to encourage students to have a back-up plan in the event they can’t attend classes,” the Classroom Instruction webpage on Campus Ready website states.

