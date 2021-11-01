Yolo County holds free flu shot clinics during October, November

Flu vaccines will help prevent the possibility of a double pandemic

By SHRADDHA JHINGAN — city@theaggie.org

Yolo County announced that it will be holding free flu shot clinics during the month of October to help protect residents against the flu, according to a press release published on Oct. 8. More clinics will also be added to the list for November as well.

“Yolo County strongly encourages residents to protect themselves and their loved ones from influenza (flu) this year by vaccinating,” the press release reads.

The locations of upcoming flu shot clinics include the Yolo County HHSA Building on Oct. 26, in the River City Room and the Knights Landing Family Resource Center on Oct. 29. Additionally, another clinic was held at Davis Senior Center on Oct. 19 and the Yolo County Office of Education on Oct. 12. The hours of the respective clinics can be found in the press release.

John Fout, the public information officer for Yolo County, explained the impact that the free flu shot clinics will have on residents in Yolo County.

“The free clinics are spread around the county, including unincorporated areas like Esparto and Knight’s Landing,” Fout said via email. “The free flu shot removes the need to pay for a shot. This assists our residents with convenience and best of all, it comes at no cost.”

Fout added that the free clinics also help “older residents who need the flu shots the most but live on a budget,” among others.

“Our hope is that this availability and no cost increases the number of people getting a flu shot,” Fout said via email. “The more people who get the flu shot, the less likely we will have flu hospitalizations, further stressing our healthcare system and our hard working, but exhausted healthcare workers.”

The UC is now also mandating flu vaccines for employees and students.

“The more shots we get out there, the better,” a UC Davis employee said in a video by ABC10.

The CDC also published a video in Sept. 2020, discussing the importance of getting a flu shot.

“The more people vaccinated, the more people protected,” the video narrator said. “Get your flu vaccine to protect yourself and your loved ones.”

In addition to the flu shots, a certain number of first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will also be provided at the locations of the flu shot clinics. The Yolo County press release also explains how the flu shot clinics operate, in terms of appointments.

“All sites will be walk up sites, with some indoor locations,” the press release reads. “Appointments are not required but recommended and can be made by calling (530) 666-8552.”

Fout explained that appointments are encouraged however.

“We encourage appointments, but walk ups are always welcome,” Fout said via email. “The only exception was the Davis Senior Center, as they specifically requested appointments to better manage the traffic flow in a small space.”

In addition to the flu shot clinics, people can also get flu shots at pharmacies like Rite Aid and CVS, as well as on campus.

The press release also shares common symptoms of the flu, such as a fever, as well as ways to help prevent it. Ultimately, Fout explained that the flu shots will not only help prevent the flu, but also the onset of a double pandemic.

“We avoided a double pandemic last year, as many people were taking every precaution to prevent COVID and flu and restrictions were in place,” Fout said via email. “This year, a double pandemic is a very real possibility, and we want to prevent the increased burden on our healthcare system, that is already struggling under the weight of the COVID pandemic.”

