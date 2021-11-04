Upcoming events in Davis

Live musical performances, a holiday market and more to check out in Davis this November

By ANGIE CUMMINGS — arts@theaggie.org

“Berlin PianoPercussion: Copland, Nichols, Seither, García” (Ann E. Pitzer Center, 3:00 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. on Nov. 13):

If you have an interest in contemporary music and ensemble performances, this combination of two renowned pianists and percussionists is something you will not want to miss. Featuring UC Davis’ own associate music professor Sam Nichols, students have the chance to see a faculty member’s teachings in action during this exciting musical ensemble. Tickets for students are $12.

Pence Gallery’s Annual Holiday Market (212 D St, Public reception 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Nov. 12):

Each year the Pence Gallery holds a holiday market full of perfectly giftable pieces of art, all from local artists, in addition to a large collection of donated vintage jewelry. Even though the market is open until Dec. 24, be sure to head over early to get first dibs on some adorable ceramics, beautifully woven scarves, small sculptures and more.

“Tim Bluhm and the Coffis Brothers with The Sam Chase & the Untraditional” (Sudwerk Brewing Co., 6:00 p.m to 10:00 p.m. on Nov. 13):

This amalgamation of talented soul artists are coming together for what is set to be an unforgettable show at one of Davis’ top brewing companies. Tickets are $18, and while you do have to be over 21 to partake in what Sudwerk has to offer, the music is open to all ages, so get them while you still can.

“Wayang Bali – Indonesian Shadow Puppet Play” (Courtyard outside the Mondavi Center, 7:00 p.m. on Nov. 19):

For just $12 per ticket, students have the chance to see the beauty of this traditional Balinese art form in person. This “symbol of the cosmos” combines music and shadow puppets to tell historical mythological stories, all the while being told in both English and the traditional Wayang Bali ancient language. This performance is being put on in conjunction with the “Rethinking the History of Indonesian Music” conference.

“Pamuya Performance” (Jackson Hall, 2:00 p.m. on Nov. 21):

This group of dancers formed in 1995, and have since essentially created their own genre of “Inuit soul music.” This energetic synthesis of dance and music has elements of traditional indigenous drum dancing and contemporary R&B melodies, creating an exciting new presentation of their culture and talents as artists. Tickets for students start at $10.

“Jazz Bands of UC Davis” (Ann E. Pitzer Center, 7:00 p.m. on Nov. 30):

This event is a chance for anyone to go support their fellow Aggies showcasing their immense musical talents. It is hard to imagine any jazz concert being boring, let alone one performed by students, for students, featuring all of UC Davis’ multiple jazz bands—this is sure to be an exciting Tuesday night that only costs $12 per person.

