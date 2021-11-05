Unit directors, director of SHCS provide updates at Oct. 21 meeting

ASUCD plans to launch a mental health response task force

By CHRISTINE LEE — campus@theaggie.org

ASUCD Internal Vice President Juliana Martinez Hernandez called the senate meeting to order on Thursday, Oct. 21 at 6:10 p.m.

Dr. Cindy Schorzman, the medical director of UC Davis Student Health and Counseling Services (SHCS), gave a presentation as an update on health initiatives related to COVID-19. This includes campus testing, vaccinations and contact tracing.

“Campus leadership and executive leadership are really listening to us, they’re following the science,” Schorzman said. “We have very frequent meetings with public health officers, two so far this week. They’re really looking at all factors. There are very low instances of COVID-19 on campus.”

Regarding the upcoming Thanksgiving break, fully-vaccinated students will have two weeks to get tested when they return from break as mandated every 14 days. These students must get tested between Nov. 29 and Dec. 12. Unvaccinated students must be tested between Nov. 29 and Dec. 2. During this four-day period, unvaccinated students will be admitted to campus facilities with a yellow “Overdue” result on their Daily Symptom Survey. Red “Not Approved” results will not be accepted.

Jason Kwan, the unit director of The Pantry, gave an update on their operations.

“If you were here around the summer you might’ve noticed that it’s really difficult to get food, so we’ve been working to reduce that,” Kwan said. “Previously people had to make an appointment online ahead of time to be able to get food. We removed that so people can just come to The Pantry and get in line.”

An Do, the unit director of the Aggie Reuse Store, gave a presentation as an update on its reopening.

“In the future, we want to come to senate with a future spending bill proposal in order to make sure that the EcoHub is an occupiable space,” Do said. “There’s a lot of dirt, there’s a lot of spiders and cobwebs, and they need to be cleaned before it can be occupied.”

President Ryan Manriquez led a presentation about the work toward establishing a campus safety task force, which is subject to being renamed.

The aim of this project is to create a group to facilitate communication between students and the administration on topics relating to mental health issues and policies.

“This is a pretty high priority, what we’re working on is no side piece,” Manriquez said.

SR #7, SR #9, SB #15, SB #16 and CA #74 passed.

Martinez Hernandez adjourned the meeting at 10:19 p.m.

