UC lecturer strike canceled

The planned two-day, statewide strike organized by UC-AFT was called off after reaching a tentative agreement with the UC

By JENNIFER MA — campus@theaggie.org

In the early hours of Nov. 17, UC-AFT announced that the lecturer strike, which was supposed to be on Nov. 17 and 18, was canceled. The union had reached a tentative agreement with the UC after over two years of negotiations.

While the agreement only outlines preliminary details, the new contract includes job security, improved compensation for all lecturers and annual cost-of-living adjustments for each year specified. It also resolves the two Unfair Labor Practice charges that prompted the strike.

The picket line locations that had been designated for the strike were utilized for celebratory rallies at noon today.

The strike initially included a halt in instruction, a suspension of office hours and a refrain from classwork including grading and responding to emails. Those who teach remotely were asked to turn off access to their websites. According to the union, the strike was a result of bad faith bargaining and multiple unfair labor practices committed by UC President Michael Drake and his administration.

Written by: Jennifer Ma — campus@theaggie.org

This story is developing. Check back for updates.