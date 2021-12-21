UC Davis switches to online classes for the first week of winter quarter

The university is planning for remote learning from Jan. 3 to Jan. 7 to allow students, faculty and staff to secure negative COVID-19 tests

On Dec. 21, UC President Michael Drake emailed campus chancellors about the UC’s response to Omicron. All campuses are permitted to choose their preferred response, and UC Davis administration has decided to implement one week of remote learning at the start of winter quarter.

Additional changes for winter quarter include the maintenance of the testing mandate from fall quarter. Those who are fully vaccinated must get tested every two weeks and those who are unvaccinated are required to be tested every four days.

The last change is a systemwide mandate for a booster vaccine. Everyone who is currently not exempt must upload proof of a vaccination booster by Jan. 31.

Updates on housing and dining will be directly sent out to students.

While other universities have slightly different approaches to the new variant, Provost Mary Croughan emphasized in a message sent out to all UC Davis students that as of Dec. 20, that UC Davis case rates have stayed “remarkably low.” In fall quarter, 706,024 tests yielded 918 positive results. Additionally, 99% of UC Davis students and 95% of employees are vaccinated.

“Davis will likely remain one of the healthiest places in the United States,” the message states.

Written by: Jennifer Ma — campus@theaggie.org

