UC President, chancellors submit letter to support a stronger DACA program

UC administrators expressed their support of DACA in a letter on Nov. 22

By GABY SAINZ-MEDINA — campus@theaggie.org

On Nov. 22, a letter was submitted to Andria Strano, the acting chief, Office of Policy and Strategy, Division of Humanitarian Affairs, on behalf of the regents of the UC in support of the Biden Administration’s efforts to strengthen the Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals (DACA) Program.

“The thousands of DACA participants who have enrolled at UC as students, worked at UC as employees, and represented UC as graduates have brought irreplaceable perspectives and talents to the University,” the letter reads.

The DACA program allows people who were illegally brought to the U.S. as children to attend college and obtain jobs without fear of deportation.

The letter was written after a proposed rule by the Biden Administration that would fortify and protect the DACA program.

“UC submits this comment to affirm its strong support of DACA and the proposed rulemaking, and to offer factual information that should be considered in assessing the benefits of the program,” the letter states.

On top of stating its support, the letter goes on to list ideas for “improving the proposed rules by altering the date- and age-based eligibility criteria, and by adjusting the proposed application fees.”

According to UC Davis Chancellor Gary May, he supports the DACA program and has spoken about it on multiple occasions.

“I have been a strong supporter of the DACA program for many years and am eager to see the program strengthened,” May said via email. “I spoke on behalf of our undocumented community at a Capital Hill news conference with members of Congress and academic leaders in October 2017. I also have called Congress to pass bipartisan legislation that would provide a pathway to citizenship for our students.”

May said that those who are a part of the DACA program contribute great value to the university.

“These students — many of whom are the first in their families to attend college — contribute to our rich diversity of cultures and perspectives that is integral to our success as a global university,” May said. “They are paving a future for themselves and their families so they can give back to our society.”

