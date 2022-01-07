Upcoming events in Davis

Art exhibits, comedy shows, live music and more to check out in Davis this January

By ANGIE CUMMINGS — arts@theaggie.org

“Mary Heilmann: Squaring Davis / William T. Wiley and the Slant Step: All on the Line” (Manetti Shrem Museum, open January 8 through May 2022):

Start the first weekend of the quarter off appreciating some beautifully made art of varied mediums from UC Davis alumna Mary Heilmann, who the Manetti Shrem website describes as “one of North America’s greatest living painters.” This exhibit features early works by Heilmann, which include paintings, ceramics and sculptures from the 1960s and 70s. Admission is free, and if you miss opening night, not to worry, because this exhibit will be open through the entire quarter (and into the next).

“From Moment to Movement: Picturing Protest in the Kramlich Collection” (Manetti Shrem Museum, open January 8 through June 19):

Opening on the same day is this incredibly emotionally charged and apropos exhibit that aims to shine a light on the varied forms of resistance, and what the Manetti Shrem website describes as “the power and politics of viewing.” This inspiring show comprises six large-scale video and film installations, bringing together decades of media from the Kramlich Collection that will be available for all to see at no cost through the end of this school year. This show promises to be an incredibly valuable viewing experience for anyone who attends.

“The Conversation: “The U.S. Capitol Insurrection: One Year Later” (Student Community Center, 3:10 – 4:30 p.m. on January 11):

Presented by the UC Davis Humanities Institute just after the first anniversary of the riots and subsequent insurrection of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, this conversation offers a discussion about what that unprecedented event means for us now. This compilation of short presentations and an open discussion is free and open to all, being held in the Multipurpose Room of the SCC. While this is quite a bit more of a heavy topic than most of the recommended events for this month, it is still a worthwhile event to attend and is relevant to the 2022 midterm elections coming up in November.

“2nd Friday Art About” (826 2nd St, 5 – 9 p.m. on January 14):

On the second Friday of each month, a rotating collection of downtown Davis businesses and galleries provide Davis residents with an evening complete with a self-guided art walk, live music, andfree food and drinks as a fun way to mingle with the community. With displays of everything from local art and jewelry to performances, this is always sure to be a fun (and free) Friday evening, so why not catch the very first one of the new year?

“Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester” (SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center, Sacramento, 7 – 9 p.m. and 10 – 11:59 p.m. on January 14, 7 – 9 p.m. on January 15):

While this event is not actually in Davis, it is only a quick 20-minute ride away to see a notable UC Davis alumnus perform. Tickets for Minhaj’s stand-up show range from about $50 all the way to over $100, but even with nosebleed seats, you will still be laughing. In addition to attending UC Davis, Minhaj has also been a star correspondent for “The Daily Show” and the host of his own Netflix series “Patriot Act,” giving us a good glimpse of his humor and wit. Tickets are available on most third-party ticket vendor sites, including tickets for both of the 7 p.m. shows starting at $69, and (much more affordably) tickets for the 10 p.m. show starting at $48 on Stub Hub, Seat Geek, Ticketmaster and Vivid Seats.

“Davis Jazz Night” (John Natsoulas Gallery, 521 1st St, 7 – 9 p.m on January 28):

Smooth jazz and beautiful art really do go together like wine and cheese, and John Natsoulas Gallery makes this dream pairing a reality. This special night, which is normally held the last Friday of every month, has been on pause for months now due to COVID-19, but is finally starting back up at the end of January. The event is completely free and is right downtown, so there really is no reason for any jazz lover or art appreciator to miss out on this monthly event’s triumphant return.

“Winter Season Celebration” (Manetti Shrem Museum, 2 – 4 p.m. on January 30):

The Manetti Shrem Museum invites all to come at the end of the month for their first large-scale in-person event of the new year. This celebration features a talk between one of the featured artists, Mary Heilmann, and the museum’s curator, Dan Nadel. The event is free and is a great way to learn even more about the amazing art exhibits available at the museum, including the first two events on this list.

