New Senate president pro tempore elected at Jan. 6 meeting

By JENNIFER MA — campus@theaggie.org

The Senate meeting was called to order at 6:10 p.m. by ASUCD Vice President Juliana Martinez Hernandez, who then recited the UC Davis Land Acknowledgement.

Senator Harris Razaqi nominated Senator Radhika Gawde for Senate president pro tempore, praising her qualifications.

The motion was seconded and there were no objections.

Sloane Ramras from the Student Government Accounting Office then gave a presentation explaining how to clock in hours and the logistics of payments.

Martinez Hernandez followed up with a demonstration on Slack, ASUCD’s primary method of communication, for the new senators.

The Senate table then moved on to Adopted Senator Selection, where senators expressed their interest in working with specific ASUCD units and committees during winter quarter.

Senator Sofia Saraj became an adopted senator for Aggie Housing Advocacy Committee (AHAC), Aggie Public Arts Committee (APAC), Fair Trade Committee (FTC), Aggie Reuse, Picnic Day, Refrigerator Services and Whole Earth Festival.

Senator Dennis Liang is an adopted senator for AHAC, ASUCD Volunteer Award Committee, the Bike Barn, KDVS, the Office of the External Affairs Vice President and the Office of the Transfer Student Representative.

Senator Rashita Chauhan will serve as an adopted senator for Aggie Mentorship Committee (AMC), Sexual Assault Awareness Advocacy Committee (SAAAC), Science, Technology, Engineering & Math (STEM) Committee, ASUCD Center for the Environment, Creative Media, Mental Health Initiative (MHI), Refrigerator Services and Whole Earth Festival.

Senator Gaius Ilupeju became an adopted senator for AMC, ASUCD Volunteer Award Committee, Bike Barn, Entertainment Council and The Pantry.

Senator Harris Razaqi joined APAC, DREAM Committee, Undergraduate Student Parent Committee (USPC), Executive Advisory Council, Champagne Committee, Special Committee on Elections Reform, KDVS, Picnic Day, the Office of the External Affairs Vice President and the Office of the Transfer Student Representative as an adopted Senator.

Senator Kelechi Orji will serve as an adopted senator for the Disability Rights Advocacy Committee (DRAC), the Library Committee, the Student Sustainability Career Fair Committee (SSCFC), ASUCD Center for the Environment, Whole Earth Festival and the Office of the International Student Representative.

Senator Celeste Palmer is now an adopted senator for DRAC, SSCFC, the CoHo The California Aggie and Unitrans.

Senator Sergio Bocardo-Aguilar will serve as an adopted senator for the DREAM Committee, the Student Health and Wellness Committee (SHAWC), the Research and Data Committee, the CoHo, Housing Advising for Undergraduate Students (HAUS), The Pantry, Unitrans and the Office of the International Student Representative.

Senator Owen Krauss joined the FTC, the Library Committee, the Unit Relocation and Space Allocation Committee (URSAC), the Special Committee on Elections Reform, ASUCD Center for the Environment, Creative Media and The California Aggie as an adopted senator.

Senator Mallika Hari became an adopted senator for SAAAC, the ASUCD Scholarship Committee, Creative Media, HAUS, MHI and The California Aggie.

As an adopted Senator, Senator Ambar Mishra will serve SHAWC, the STEM Committee, USPC, the Research and Data Committee, the ASUCD Scholarship Committee, Entertainment Council, HAUS, KDVS, MHI, Picnic Day, The Pantry, the Office of the Transfer Student Representative and the Office of the International Student Representative.

Finally, Senator Radhika Gawde became an adopted senator for URSAC, the Champagne Committee, the Special Committee on Elections Reform, Aggie Reuse, the CoHo, Entertainment Council and the Office of the External Affairs Vice President.

Kabir Sahni was then confirmed as the Internal Affairs Commission chairperson alongside Maahum Shahab, who was confirmed as External Affairs Commission chairperson.

This was followed by elected officer reports, where elected officers detailed their progress from the week.

In Public Announcements and Discussion, a survey was shared regarding the Pass/No Pass deadline. This form will be used to express the undergraduate student opinion to administration and to advocate for an extended deadline.

The senators then moved on to introduce new legislation. SB #31 calls to reform Chapters 4 and 14 of the ASUCD Bylaws concerning Elections. As of Jan. 10, this bill has been withdrawn.

SB #32 allocates $1,193 to Aggie Reuse. SB #33 allocates $600 to the salaries of the transfer student representative and the international student representative from the ASUCD Senate reserves for winter quarter 2022. SB #34 reestablishes an ASUCD Lobby Corps. The last bill introduced was SB #35, which allocates $1220 from the ASUCD Senate reserves for the salary of the student advocate for winter quarter 2022. All four bills are going to commission.

Lastly, the Senate table revisited SB #29 and SB #30. SB #29 removes the ability of the unit director of Creative Media to select an ex-officio on the Research and Data Committee while SB #30 calls to reform Chapter 30 of the ASUCD Bylaws. Both bills passed unanimously.

Martinez Hernandez adjourned the meeting at 11:55 p.m.

