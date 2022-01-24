UC Davis to return to in-person instruction on Jan. 31

With positive case numbers for COVID-19 declining, the campus will fully reopen to students, staff and faculty next Monday

By KATHLEEN QUINN— campus@theaggie.org

The UC Davis campus will resume in-person instruction on Jan. 31, according to an email sent to students by Chancellor Gary May on Jan. 24.

“While we began winter quarter with much of our work being done and many classes being held remotely, we look forward to welcoming students, faculty and staff back to our Davis campus and classrooms, Monday, January 31, as planned,” the announcement states.

As of Jan. 24, the positivity rate for COVID-19 has decreased to 1.78% with 321 positive results in the last seven days, according to the UC Davis COVID-19 dashboard.

All students, faculty and staff must upload a copy of their vaccine booster, or approved a medical or religious exemption to the UC Davis health portal by Jan 31, however, the requirements for testing remain unchanged for students outside of dorms.

For those living within dorms, the administration added an additional requirement for students who do not have their boosters; as of Jan. 31, they will need to be tested once every four days. This is more frequent than a previous requirement, having students regardless of vaccination status test once a week while living in residence halls.

The return to campus was originally scheduled for Jan. 10, but after a push from students, faculty and staff and a dramatic rise in positivity rates, the return to in-person instruction was delayed on Jan. 6.

Students were encouraged to stay in Davis in order to prevent another spike upon returning to campus.

“We are thankful so many of you stayed in town as we recommended,” May stated in the announcement. “If you’re not in the area now, you should come back as soon as possible so you can receive your test results before January 31.”

This leaves students with one week to test in order to gain access to campus lecture halls and facilities.

“If you are already here, please get tested this week to help avert long lines at the ARC next week,” the announcement states.

While students are being encouraged to obtain and use N95 or KN95 masks, and the Campus Ready website includes tips to extend their use, cloth masks still meet the university’s requirements to attend class, according to the announcement.

The administration directed students to reach out to the major departments to acquire a single N95 or KN95 mask, but no further information on this process was provided in the announcement.

Staff may return to campus on Jan. 31, according to the announcement, but any previous flexible work arrangements would be upheld.

“We know it’s been a tough start to winter quarter,” May stated in the announcement. “We appreciate your patience and understanding. We are getting through this, together.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates.