Letter to the editor

To the Editor:

We would like to clarify recent coverage regarding UC Davis Student Fees and Services Initiatives (SASI).

SASI covers a diverse range of programs, centers and services that not all students take advantage of, by choice or by need. It supports most student services and activities, including NCAA Division I sports, but also intramural sports clubs, recreational programs and the Equestrian Center.

We have checks and balances in place. Our Council on Student Affairs and Fees (COSAF) reviews SASI regularly. COSAF hears from the units that are supported through SASI and keeps campus leaders accountable for SASI use. The Council is comprised of 12 undergraduate students, four graduate students, one faculty member and two staff members. We remain confident in and appreciative of their feedback.

Needless to say, we remain committed to regular dialogue with students on a range of topics. Campus leaders, from the chancellor to vice chancellors to the athletics director, meet regularly with student leaders and student representatives.

A top 10 university like UC Davis attracts students from diverse backgrounds because of the range of experiences available here. Our student body of 40,000 brings diverging interests and needs. Some love music, others enjoy Marvel movies and some want to play Division 1 sports. An athletics program attracts student-athletes and non-athletes to choose UC Davis, just as our art department and the Manetti Shrem Museum inspires others to come to campus.

Like many of our student-focused programs, Intercollegiate Athletics receives a mix of support from student fees, generated revenue, donors and institutional support. With that support, Athletics attracts students to apply to UC Davis, both to play sports and to cheer on their teams. Athletics brings the campus community together, inspires students to be active, raises school pride and contributes to high performance both on and off the field.

Sincerely,

Kelly Ratliff, Vice Chancellor for Finance, Operations and Administration

Pablo Reguerin, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs