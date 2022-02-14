UC Davis to offer $10,000 for students who complete 450 hours of community service

UC Davis is among 45 California universities and colleges participating in the new CaliforniansForAll College Corps program, which allows students to earn a stipend while volunteering in their communities

By JENNIFER MA — campus@theaggie.org

On Jan. 18, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the launch of CaliforniansForAll College Corps, a program that rewards students with $10,000 for 450 hours of community service in an academic year. UC Davis is leading the Sacramento Valley consortium, which also includes Sacramento State, Sacramento City College and Woodland Community College.

This consortium is not only working toward matching 1,000 students with internships at community organizations but also offering a two-credit experiential learning course, professional development support and financial literacy workshops. UC Davis and Sacramento State will split 750 out of the 1,000 slots available while each community college will offer 125.

The process to apply will be announced in mid-March with the program starting in fall of 2022. It already has been stated that lower-income applicants and AB540-eligible DREAMers are prioritized, in an effort to combat the barriers they typically face. Additionally, for the first time in a state service program, DREAMers are included with 230 slots among the thousand reserved specifically for them.

Chancellor Gary May provided a comment on the importance of this program.

“The living stipend and focus on serving low-income and undocumented students will broaden opportunities and make higher education more affordable,” May said via email. “We commend California Volunteers for developing an innovative program that supports and strengthens student success and equity through positive contributions with community organizations.”

The three focus areas in the College Corps program include working or interning to improve K-12 education, climate action and food insecurity.

“We are appreciative of the Governor’s investment in the College Corps program. Our hope is that college students – especially students of color – will utilize the program to explore potential careers in K-12 education,” Anthony Volkar, the public information officer for the Yolo County Office of Education, said via email.

According to Art Pimentel, the president of Woodland Community College, even those that are not chosen to be a part of the program will benefit greatly.

“It’s all around a huge benefit not just to our students but to the community, to the potential organizations that they may be serving,” Pimentel said.

Although the current program has only been funded to last for two years, Newsom stated in a press release that he believes that if the program is successful, it could be expanded beyond those two years and also include more students while having the possibility to be replicated outside of California.

Communications and Public Information Officer of Sacramento City College Kaitlyn Collignon shared her hopes for the program.

“Sometimes our students, to help pay for college, are working jobs and they may not be in an area of interest,” Collignon said. “We’re hoping that this is an opportunity for [students] to really get some hands-on experience, help pay for college and also have the benefit of serving the community at the same time.”

