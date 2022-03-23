Campus Rec, Dining Services, External Affairs Commission gave quarterly updates during March 10 Senate meeting

SB #64, SB #63, SB #64 and SB #66 passed unanimously

By ANGELINA ANGELO — campus@theaggie.org

Vice President Juliana Martinez Hernandez called the meeting to order at 6:18 p.m. on Thursday, March 10. Following roll call, she recited the UC Davis Land Acknowledgement.

Campus Recreation Director Deb Johnson gave a presentation on upcoming spring programming events as well as updates on past issues identified from student surveys.

“We are focusing on anything we can to enhance mental health for students on campus,” Johnson said. “This year, we have focused on destigmatizing weight. Last year 46% of our Aggies were uncomfortable in their own bodies.”

During the presentation, Johnson also shared that Campus Recreation offers CPR and first aid training for students in partnership with the fire department and provides referrals for food support and assistance through CalFresh.

Next, Darren Schluep, the food service director for the CoHo, provided a quarterly report. He shared that due to the lack of student staffing, profit margins were down during the winter quarter. He said he expects these numbers to balance out with better staffing and expanded operating hours in the near future.

The Senate table then moved on to Student Health and Wellness Committee (SHWC) confirmations. Senator Ambar Mishra moved to confirm Jasjeet Kaur. Senator Radhika Gawde seconded the motion, and Jasjeet Kaur was confirmed as an SHWC committee member.

Next, the External Affairs Commission (EAC) provided a quarterly report. Maahum Shahab, the EAC chair, shared the new projects that the committee is working on.

“We are working on our social media presence, and we are working on a strategy to create more campus engagement on our social media,” Shahab said. “We are also working on growing our commission. Our vacancies will be up in the next week.”

Next, William Wang, the director of the internal affairs for the Office of the International Student Representative, provided a quarterly report.

“As a team, we have been heavily invested in outreaching,” Wang said. “We are actively building connections with Deutschklub [German Club], French Club, Japanese Club, Taiwanese Student Association, Chinese Student Associations and others. Our goal is to make sure that we know that we are here and that they have our support.”

After the short break, each elected officer and ex-officio provided weekly reports.

Following the reports, the table moved into Public Announcements. There was a reminder of the deadline on March 11 to change classes taken for a grade to Pass/No Pass. Martinez Hernandez also shared that there will be stricter attendance and absences for Senate members in the future.

During Public Discussion, President Ryan Manriquez brought up the mask mandate lifted on March 19. He shared that in his view public health officials do not foresee a surge in positive cases and that the spike in January was primarily due to the omicron variant.

“They do not have a variant they are currently, or even moderately, concerned about,” Manriquez said.

He shared that he recommended that UC Davis keep the mask mandate for two weeks after spring break and then reevaluate if masks are necessary. Manriquez also shared that COVID-19 testing protocols and symptom surveys will stay in place through the end of the year.

In the meeting with Chancellor Gary May in the upcoming weeks, senators will discuss concerns with hybrid-online learning. In light of the meeting, senators and chair members debated solutions for recording lectures and the COVID-19 policy changes for the spring quarter.

All legislation from the Senate meeting on March 3 was passed according to a report from Manriquez.

SB #64 was introduced as emergency legislation due to budgeting issues for KDVS and line-item transfers and allows for budget revisions. The bill passed unanimously.

SB #63 was revisited. Gawde shared that changes to this specific legislation are in place to limit ASUCD meeting time, allow for more public access and make a more effective agenda. The bill passed unanimously after extensive discussion and presentation of an example agenda. SB #65 also passed unanimously. This bill clarifies the process and communication within committees in ASUCD.

SB #66, which establishes the Donation Drive Committee and approves funding, was passed unanimously after a lengthy discussion.

Meeting minutes from March 3 were approved unanimously.

The meeting was adjourned by Internal Vice President Martinez Hernandez at 10:36 p.m.

