Upcoming events in April

Live music, talks, campus events and more to check out in Davis this April

By CLARA FISCHER — arts@theaggie.org

“Sankofa” (Veterans Memorial Theatre, 7 p.m. on April 1, 2 and 9 and 2 p.m. on April 3 and 10)

Sandy Lynn Holman, equity specialist, educator counselor, activist and founder and director of the Culture C.O-O.P., has partnered with Bike City Theater Company to produce “Sankofa.” The workshop play is adapted from Holman’s children’s book entitled “Grandpa, Is Everything Black Bad?” Both the book and the play seek to explore African diasporic history and identity in a positive, family-friendly setting to highlight the importance of cultural competency, diversity, equity and inclusion. Tickets are available at the door, and will be “pay what you can” style.

“The Sum of Us” (Mondavi Center for the Performing Arts, 7:30 – 10:30 p.m. on April 3)

Heather McGhee, author of the New York Times bestseller “The Sum of Us” and speaker in a viral TED talk exploring the same themes, is coming to Davis to discuss the devastating true cost of racism from an economical standpoint. Her talk will break down this issue and provide clear steps for further action, which will then be followed by a Q&A session moderated by Elisa Joy White, Ph.D. and Associate Professor of African American and African Studies. Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

“Achieving Sustainable and Inclusive Development: Emerging Issues in Research and Policy” (Walter A. Buehler Alumni Center, 4 – 5:30 p.m. on April 11)

Join UC Davis Global Affairs and Dr. Mari Elka Pangestu (UC Alumna Ph.D. ‘86), the World Bank Managing Director of Development Policy and Partnerships, for a symposium on the current approaches and challenges to achieving sustainable and inclusive development. The event will feature a panel of UC Davis faculty experts who will highlight ways in which their research centers are contributing to “green, resilient and inclusive development,” as well as a keynote speech delivered by Dr. Mari Elka Pangestu. The link to register for the event can be accessed here.

Picnic Day (UC Davis Campus, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on April 23)

One of Davis’ most beloved traditions, Picnic Day is finally fully back in-person after two years of the event being celebrated virtually due to COVID-19. Originating in 1909 as a community picnic held by the University Farm to showcase their new dairy barn, the event was taken over by a student committee in 1912, and has since established itself as an unshakeable part of the Davis culture. This year, the festivities will include a multitude of new and old traditions, starting off with the parade at 10 a.m. All will follow the theme “Rediscovering Tomorrow” which, according to their website, was chosen because “… right now, everyone has the opportunity to rediscover what their future holds.”

Las Cafeteras (Mondavi Center for the Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m. on April 28)

Experience the fusion of Afro-Mexican beats, rhythms and rhymes (with a positive message to boot) in East LA band Las Cafetara’s performance. The group pulls inspiration from a variety of different genres and sounds while singing in English, Spanish and a mix of the two to create music with purpose. Tickets for their April 28 show at the Mondavi Center are available here.

