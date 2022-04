Whenever someone says something like “You don’t look like what I expected,” I never know how to take it. It’s a super neutral remark, but I can’t help but wonder if they mean it as a compliment or not. This cartoon is just a little play on that thought.

Drawn by: SEANNE JAVIER –– sajavier@ucdavis.edu

Disclaimer: (This cartoon is humor and/or satire, and its content is purely fictional. The story and names of “sources” are fictionalized.)