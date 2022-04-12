Virtual Information Sessions held by Yolo County allow individuals to learn more about apprenticeship opportunities

Apprenticeships are focused on building trades and construction industries

By SHRADDHA JHINGAN — city@theaggie.org

In a press release published on Feb. 28, Yolo County announced that people searching for jobs would have the opportunity to participate in Virtual Information Sessions, which would expose them to training for the building trade and construction industry.

There were two information sessions. The first was on March 8, and the second was held the following week on March 16.

The orientation course covers a variety of topics, according to the press release. These range from introduction to the industry to skills needed to excel in the role.

“The general orientation course includes construction industry structure and the construction process; orientation to apprenticeship; tools of the various trades; the safe handling of both hand and power tools; and industry standards of work responsibility and craft excellence,” the press release reads.

The apprenticeship program uses what is known as the Multi-Craft Core Curriculum (MC3). MC3 was created under “California Workforce Development Board’s High Road Construction Careers” and funded by Senate Bill 1 (SB1).

The description of the event further describes what SB1 is, stating that it is “a statewide initiative that puts dollars to work to advance careers in the building and construction trades as a reliable pathway to the middle class for disadvantaged Californians via multi-craft pre-apprenticeship training.”

Brian Peabody from Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union 286 explained in a webinar that, in the field of construction, no previous experience is needed.

“I had a little bit of construction experience coming in, but the MC3 program is kind of designed to show folks that don’t really know a whole lot about the apprenticeship programs that are available to them,” Peabody said in the webinar.

By participating in the curriculum, people will gain more exposure to and learn about various fields. Peabody also highlighted this in the webinar.

“[…] It’ll give you an opportunity to look at each of the different trades that have an apprenticeship program and kind of decide for yourself which one interests you the most,” Peabody said in the program.

Additionally, the course is the result of a collaboration between various organizations. These include the Yolo County Health and Human Services Agency Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, People Working Together, California Workforce Development Board, Highlands Community Charter School, Sacramento-Sierra’s Building & Construction Trades Council and Yolo County Workforce Innovation Board.

In Yolo County, besides the Virtual Information sessions, there are also other opportunities and resources for jobseekers to gain skills and to help them with their job search. These include, but are not limited to organizations such as Yolo Employment Services and YoloWorks!, alongside events such as career fairs.

For example, recently the Yolo County Health and Human Services Agency, Yolo County Workforce Innovation Board, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) and Yoloworks! hosted a Virtual Career Fair to enable jobseekers to learn more about different opportunities in eight programs at CDPH, according to a press release from Yolo County.

“Job seekers can learn about entry level to senior level career opportunities, chat with staff from multiple CDPH programs, and get questions about the State of California’s hiring process answered by CDPH recruitment team,” the press release reads. “Participating CDPH programs are General Administration & Operations, Emergency Preparedness, Research and Data, Medical Professionals (Physicians & Nurses), Scientific Career Fields, Information Technology, and Administration of Public Health Programs.”

Ultimately, the apprenticeship program and other such programs will help connect more people to more jobs while allowing them the opportunity to explore different careers. In a TED Talk, Plastics industry Vice President and General Manager Matt Poischbeg described the benefits of apprenticeships.

“We can close the skills gap; we can support our economy,” Poischbeg said. “Apprenticeships can become the backbone of the middle class in America.”

