CARE promotes awareness on campus during National Sexual Assault Awareness Month

During April, the Center for Advocacy, Resources and Education hosts events across campus for students and faculty

The Center for Advocacy, Resources and Education (CARE) is hosting events throughout the month of April in recognition of National Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM). This year’s theme is “In Full Bloom.”

“Some of the most salient goals and aims of this month are to increase awareness and how these issues impact student lives,” said Education and Outreach Manager for CARE Rachel Henry.

This year, CARE is focusing on not only healing and survivor support but also prevention efforts. According to the CARE website, “In Full Bloom” represents stages of growth and healing. This year’s events aim to empower survivors to name their experiences for themselves, on their own terms and in their own language.

CARE strives to create a safe and welcoming space for individuals, both survivors and their allies as well as aspiring allies to survivors, to be critical of the systems in which sexual violence is rooted and to highlight the different ways in which sexual violence is experienced within different communities, according to the CARE website.

A few events have already passed to kick off the month, including one that sought to inspire positivity and expression through painting. Henry said that the art pieces painted during this event will be available to take home during the Take Back the Night Event on Thursday, April 28.

Take Back the Night is a national event that happens throughout the nation on college campuses and local communities every year. The intention is to support survivors, promote prevention and provide a safe space to share stories.

The first 30 minutes of the event will feature community tabling and resources, followed by an hour of performances. These will range from poems to speaking and musical performances. CARE still has an open call for performers available on its website.

“While CARE’s fight to reduce sexual violence on our campus is year-round, SAAM is a time to join together with other organizations with increased determination,” said Isabella Masterson, a third-year psychology and human development double major and CARE student outreach assistant, via email. “While Take Back the Night is an advocacy and educational space, it is also a community gathering and feels like a supportive, welcoming, and empowering space.”

A second-year community and regional development major, who requested to remain anonymous, previously attended Take Back the Night at UC Davis and shared how the event had impacted her.

“CARE has provided me a safe space to finally speak out about what happened to me, and last year during Take Back the Night, I was able to share my story publicly […] it was beyond empowering,” she said.

During SAAM, many events will continue to occur, such as restorative yoga, educational opportunities for faculty, denim day and more.

In addition to events, CARE, in partnership with Student Health and Counseling Services, launched the first-ever sexual assault climate survey at UC Davis.

“We hope students feel as comfortable as possible filling out this survey, it is completely anonymous, we do not collect email addresses or student ID numbers,” Henry said. “This campus climate survey is especially important to identify what sexual violence looks like on our campus and will better help us inform and plan our prevention efforts.”

For more information regarding CARE, resources, SAAM or the climate survey, visit the CARE homepage.

For information on sexual assault counseling (confidential and non-confidential) at UC Davis visit: https://sexualviolence.ucdavis.edu/get-help

