UC Davis Student Farm experiences two burglaries in March

In March, two burglaries occurred at the UC Davis Student Farm, according to Student Farm Director Katharina Ullmann.

On March 27, Ullmann said she discovered a broken lock and a stolen harvest cart at the Student Farm.

Two sheds had also been broken into that day and there was an attempted break-in at a third shed on March 28. This break-in involved the theft of raincoats and gloves, food items, walkie-talkies and harvest tools. The tools stolen were two knives used to harvest lettuce and other crops.

These total losses are estimated to be around a few hundred dollars, according to Ullmann.

The Student Farm has had previous break-ins over the past two years, one of which was a break-in at a shed reported on Feb. 1, which most likely took place during remote instruction at the beginning of winter quarter 2022.

These break-ins and burglaries have not been exclusive to the Student Farm. Bainer Hall also experienced a series of burglaries throughout fall quarter 2019, which was covered by The Aggie.

According to News and Media Relations Specialist Andy Fell, there are many outbuildings around campus which are typically difficult to secure, especially when there are not many people on campus.

“We do advise anyone not to leave valuable items in sight or in unsecured locations,” Fell said via email.

Ullman, who reported both break-ins, currently does not have information concerning the recovery of the equipment nor how the police will investigate suspects, as the UC Davis Police Department (UCDPD) is managing the case. UCDPD did not respond to a request for comment as of April 21.

Ullman, however, did share the steps being taken since the spring quarter break-ins to ensure there will not be a repeat occurrence.

“We are working with our campus partners to determine stronger locking solutions,” Ullman said.

She stated that the most frustrating aspect of the situation is that it diverts the attention of Student Farm employees.

“It is unfortunate that the break-ins happened at the start of spring quarter, when we would much prefer to be focusing on our work and the students,” Ullman said.

Written by: Jennifer Ma — campus@theaggie.org