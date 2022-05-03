Quarantine Order rescinded in Yolo County for people exposed to COVID-19 

The decision was based on guidance from the California Department of Public Health

A press release published on April 8 announced that the Mass Quarantine Order has now been rescinded in Yolo County. This means that people who came in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 but do not show any symptoms are not required to quarantine anymore. The only exception is if they work or live in high-risk settings.

The press release explains that the change was brought about in Yolo County following a change in the general recommendations for quarantine by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). Though individuals are no longer required to quarantine after exposure, they should keep getting tested.

“Exposed persons should still get tested for COVID-19 3-5 days after an exposure and wear a mask around others for 10 days, but can continue to work, go to school, and participate in normal activities as long as they have no symptoms,” the press release reads.

Public Health Officer for Yolo County Dr. Aimee Sisson explained that the change in quarantine guidelines in Yolo County helps to reduce discrepancies with rules and recommendations at the state level. Sisson also noted that vaccines have made this change possible in the press release.

“I am rescinding the local Quarantine order in order to reduce confusion created by having different guidance at the local and State levels,” Sisson said in the press release. “The change recognizes that COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, with transmission levels decreasing and safe, effective vaccines available.”

According to Yolo County’s COVID-19 dashboard, as of April 22, the seven-day average for COVID-19 cases was 7.1 per 100,000. Additionally, the test positivity seven-day rate was 1.4%.

The press release also notes that because the incubation period for various variants of COVID-19 is less than it has been in the past, people may only be aware of having the virus after the incubation period is over.

“As the incubation period of circulating variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus has grown shorter (now averaging 2-3 days), quarantine has become less useful, with many exposed persons receiving notification of an exposure after their incubation period ended,” the press release reads.

Public Information Officer for Yolo County John Fout provided further information on how the change in quarantine guidelines was made possible. Fout stated that the change was made based on recommendations from CDPH.

“Basically, the change in a sense came from guidance from the California Department of Public Health, and what we’ve learned is that with the new variants of Omicron is that the time for the incubation period is much shorter than it used to be,” Fout said. “It’s now averaging about two or three days.”

Fout added that because of the short incubation period, people may not be infecting anyone by the time they become aware of being infected.

“So most people, by the time they actually find out they test positive, they’re actually no longer able to expose anyone with the virus,” Fout said.

Captain Lauri Hicks, the chief medical officer of the CDC’s COVID-19 response, said in a webinar in January that previous infection however does not mean a person cannot be reinfected.

“People who have been previously infected, even with the Delta variant or ancestral strains, are not necessarily protected against infection with Omicron,” Hicks said.

The webinar also explains further changes to quarantine and isolation guidelines in various settings as of January 2022. For more information on the changes to the Quarantine Order in Yolo County or COVID-19, people can read more on the press release or visit Yolo County’s COVID page.

