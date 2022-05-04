‘The Photographer’s Moment’ celebrates photography at every level

From novice to seasoned professional, the exhibit at Gallery 625 has a place for everyone

By CLARA FISCHER — arts@theaggie.org

When it comes to photography, many say that the modern age is undoubtedly unique. Gone are the days of having skilled professionals snap portraits with pewter plates and completely dark rooms. Now, almost anybody who has a cell phone has the capacity to snap a picture instantly and immortalize any given moment in time.

“The Photographer’s Moment,” an exhibit by Joseph Finkleman, explores this concept and celebrates the joy in the everyday photographer.

“[Camera phones] allow a person to make a pretty image and not have to do anything beyond aiming the glass at what you want to record and push the virtual button at the precise moment in time,” writes Finkleman in the artist statement displayed at the exhibit.

The installation, located in Gallery 625 at Yolo County’s Erwin Meier Administration Building, is a showcase of photos capturing photographers of all kinds, from professionals to amateur selfie-takers. Albeit not extensive, the assortment is effective at delivering its message. Something about the simplistic setup — and the almost inceptive feeling I got when I realized I was taking pictures of pictures showing people taking pictures — lets the photos stand for themselves, which is what the exhibit is all about.

“In general, every image we make, consciously or unconsciously, that image in some manner is utterly unique,” writes Finkleman in his artist statement. That idea comes through in the range of photos on display. From the shot of a bride and the photographer standing in the snow to the group of hikers posing with a selfie stick on a large rock, and even the blonde model posing in a silver sequined jumpsuit against a vibrant red backdrop, all of these seemingly different pieces have a common thread connecting them at their core. Each of the photographers pictured has a goal in mind: capture the moment that’s in front of them (or in the case of the selfie artists, behind them).

It was also interesting to see the different perspectives presented in each photograph. There were a variety of ages and genders on display, each photographing a different subject. This shows how diverse the artform can be, if only given the opportunity to pick up a camera.

Another thing worth noting is the location of the exhibit itself. Housed in an administration building located in downtown Woodland, admission is free to all, and there was no one there regulating entry or providing extra information when I visited. The pictures, along with the brief artist statement posted on the wall, speak for themselves.

“The Photographer’s Moment” is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m., and will remain open through May 31 — perfect timing for those who want to celebrate May as National Photography Month.

