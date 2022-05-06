Upcoming events in May

Community gatherings, music festivals and more to check out in the Davis area this May

By CLARA FISCHER — arts@theaggie.org

Whole Earth Festival (UC Davis Quad, 12 – 10 p.m. on May 6, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. on May 7 and 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on May 8)

Originally created after the United Nations’ declaration of Earth Day in 1970, the Whole Earth Festival at UC Davis is a three-day festival showcasing arts, music and vegetarian food galore, all with sustainability in mind. The event has five core values — acceptance, expression, sustainability, community and inclusivity — which it centers all of its activities around. Admission is free to all, and there are even ways to get involved if you want to help support the event even more.

Block Party at the CO-OP (Davis Food Co-op, 5-8 p.m. on May 14)

Davis’ most beloved locally-owned grocery co-operative is celebrating its 50th anniversary in fitting style — with a block party for the community. According to the website, the event promises live music performances, food trucks, art vendors and more. If you frequent the store for their good deals on produce and people-focused business model, then consider showing out for a fun night celebrating the business. Admission is free to all.

UC Davis Sustainability Summit (Student Community Center, Multi-Purpose Room, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on May 20)

Open to any member of the Davis community who wishes to attend, the fourth annual UC Davis Sustainability Summit celebrates the campus’ sustainability efforts and honors student champions in sustainability through awards and other recognition. The summit will also feature an interview and live Q&A with social activist and author of “The Intersectional Environmentalist” Leah Thomas. The event is sure to be a stellar opportunity for anyone passionate about environmental issues to learn more about not only the ongoings of our own campus, but also the importance of a global intersectional approach to these topics. Those interested can register for free here.

Best Fest (Red Museum, 4 p.m. on May 21)

Park The Van, a record label and management company, is coming to Sacramento’s Red Museum to present Best Fest, a mini-musical festival described on their website as a “party for the cone zone.” A variety of artists will be featured, including Sacramento-based band Best Move, indie artist Spencer Hoffman and more. Tickets are available to buy online and at the door, with presale being $15 and on-site purchases ringing in at $20.

Pence Gallery Treasure Sale (212 D Street, 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on May 27-June 1)

Described on the Pence Gallery’s website as “an art-inspired rummage sale,” this annual event is back in person this year and offers a plethora of donated antiques, vintage art, jewelry and more. Donations are being accepted from May 22-26, no call needed. This is the perfect opportunity for vintage lovers to get creative and go on the hunt for a new piece to call their very own while supporting a good cause — all proceeds made from the sale go to the gallery’s exhibits and educational programs.

