Behind the scenes of the Fashion and Design Society’s 2022 ‘PRISM’ fashion show

The popular Picnic Day tradition is back in person

by CORALIE LOON — arts@theaggie.org

In the midst of a busy, post-pandemic Picnic Day, student models and designers strutted the sidewalk runway outside Cruess Hall, showing off the creative cumulation of months of sketching, measuring, sewing and imagining. The show was an assorted mesh of student visions, all united under the theme of wearable art.

The “PRISM” Fashion Show, run by the Fashion and Design Society (FADS), was made up of 10 featured collections and 11 single garments, all created by UC Davis students.

Julia Dang, the chief of Internal Affairs and editor-in-chief of FADS, shared that the name PRISM was chosen collaboratively.

“We chose PRISM because it’s supposed to represent shining a light on the future and finding light in darkness,” Dang said.

The show started as volunteers modeled single garments from Introduction to Structural Design for Fashion (DES 77), in which students create jackets for their final projects, as well as from other garment creators across campus. From recycled textiles to Japanese prints, these statement pieces delivered singular visions of fashion as a place for sustainability and reuse.

During the second part of the show, student designers of the Signature Collections class (DES 179) presented a collection of three garments, each displaying an individually chosen theme and style. Lauren-Nicole Dorsey’s collection “Threshold” combines geometric collars with white, deep purple and vibrant orange color blocks. By comparison, Maya Tirumurti’s “stale interiors” is a more organic take on futurism, in which asymmetrical and even alien garments bubble in strange and surprising shapes.

Uriel Reyes, a third-year design major, created his first collection titled “Vividity” in DES 179 after learning how to sew last year.

“It began with just wanting to emphasize the female physique, like different body types, making it very contoured to the body,” Reyes said.

His pieces emphasize bright colors, inspired from the colored buildings of coastal cities, and technical fabric manipulations such as pleating. Charlie Fornaca, a second-year Master of Science student in computer science, modeled for Reyes in the show.

“I got to see his process every step of the way and ask him about the different techniques he was using,” Fornaca said. “Just supporting them in their process was really cool.”

While she’s modeled for different companies in the Elegant Goth and Lolita (EGL) niche, a Japanese street fashion, her involvement in the 2022 “PRISM” show was kickstarted by her joining FADS because of her interest in sewing and design as a hobby.

FADS, the only fashion club on campus, uses the publicity of the yearly fashion show to help support the Department of Design and design majors.

“When COVID hit, that was really sad, because this is how we rack in money for the design department,” Dang said. “This is how we get donors and sponsors to come and support our design community, because it is really small.”

After two years of streaming the yearly fashion show online through Twitch, the name “PRISM” seems even more fitting as an opportunity to shine a light on the future. The relief of finally celebrating in person was felt by everyone who attended the 2022 fashion show, including the designers.

“I think the highlight was just finally getting to show it,” Reyes said about the completion of his collection. “I worked so hard at trying to complete it, that finally being able to just send them out and have everyone look at it and appreciate the work going into it was a big relief for me. I was like, ‘Damn, I really did that.’”

It’s no surprise that the fashion show is one of the most popular events on Picnic Day. Its flashy, daring and diverse collection of pieces are evidence of how fashion is a collaborative and constantly evolving process.

For those who are interested in fashion, design or simply supporting student artists, check out FADS’s website or visit their Designers Spotlight page to see more from the designers who are featured this year.

https://fadsatucd.org/fashion-show-2022/spotlights.html#collections

