Things to do on Unitrans that aren’t technically illegal

Sit down next to someone wearing a shirt with the logo of your favorite band. Mention that you’re a fan. Watch her eyes light up as she tells you she’s going to their concert next week. Realize that, without even thinking about it, you’re flirting. Talk with her the whole ride, learn her major, that she hates the flavor of oranges, she thinks Pulp Fiction is a solidly B+ movie, she follows college baseball. She loves your favorite books and grew up just down the block from you. She doesn’t drink coffee, but she loves root beer. When the bus arrives at its destination, accidentally drop your phone and thank her when she picks it up and offers it to you. Think about asking her for her number, asking her to coffee sometime, asking her anything witty and engaging instead of standing there like an idiot. Stand there like an idiot. Get nudged by someone behind you trying to get off the bus. Realize you’ve missed your chance when she gives a half-wave goodbye. Think of her the rest of the day. Think about her when you’re trying and failing to fall asleep. Think about her every time you take the bus for a week and hold your breath when her stop comes around like that might make her appear. Move on with your life. Go to school, go to work. Ignore when someone brings up what a perfect movie Pulp Fiction was. Wake up late for your morning discussion. Run to the bus. Slide into the last available seat. Check your phone and watch the time tick as you become five minutes, six minutes, seven minutes late. Finally arrive at the Silo, dash onto the curb, nearly smash into someone carrying a brightly-colored smoothie, and end up face to face with her. Say “Thank God” without meaning to and then, in the same breath, ask if she wants to get a root beer sometime. Watch her smile. Get her number and practically skip to class, forgetting that you’re 27 minutes late. Go out with her. Watch baseball games with her. Introduce her to your friends. Move in with her. Graduate, get a job, marry her. Have no kids and two dogs. Celebrate every anniversary. Grow old together, really old, and pass away peacefully in your sleep. Her first, then you, 20 minutes later, utterly content.