ASUCD spring 2022 election results announced

Voter turnout increased by 470% from last fall

By KRISTIN TRENT — campus@theaggie.org

In this spring’s election, seven candidates ran for six seats in ASUCD Senate, one candidate ran for student advocate and there was one executive ticket. Voter turnout was 11.98% of UC Davis’ undergraduate population — a 470% increase from last fall’s 2021 election.

For the presidential ticket, Radhika Gawde and JT Eden were elected as president and vice president, respectively, in the uncontested election.

For Senate, Juliana Martinez Hernandez (Rise), Priya Talreja (Rise), Eustacio Alamilla (Independent), Francisco Ojeda (Independent), Julia Shurman (Independent) and Zeph Schnelbach (Independent) were elected. Travis Haskin ran uncontested for student advocate and was elected.

The Democracy in Recalls Increased and Preserved (DRIP) Amendment passed with 92.28% of the vote.

The “Eliminate the Portion of CEI [Campus Expansion Initiative] Fee that makes Undergraduates Pay Over $200 to Fund ICA Athletic Scholarships” measure failed to meet the necessary 20% voter threshold required for fee referenda to pass with 78.46% of voters in favor.

The “Eliminate the Portion of the SASI [Student Activities and Services Initiative] Fee that makes Undergraduates Pay Over $300 to fund ICA Operating Expenses” measure also failed to meet the necessary 20% voter threshold with 79.12% of voters in favor.

Finally, the Consideration of changing the UC Davis mascot from the mustang to a cow passed with 73.01% of the vote and is now subject to administrative review.

