Suspect arrested in burglary case on campus

UC Davis Police have arrested Gavin Tucker Boulet for burglary and auto theft

By SYDNEY AMESTOY — campus@theaggie.org

A suspect was arrested on April 15 for a burglary that occurred during the night of April 14 at the greenhouse complex at Orchard Park Drive.

UC Davis police apprehended the suspect, 43-year-old Gavin Tucker Boulet, for the burglary at the greenhouse complex as well as the Cole Facility, an animal science research facility. According to the UC Davis press release, the suspect was arrested on charges of auto theft and burglary and currently resides in Yolo County Jail.

“The original call was for Headhouse 2, which is one of the support buildings for the greenhouses,” said Andy Fell, the UC Davis Police Department media representative and a news and media relations specialist at UC Davis. “A staff member arriving for work just before 8 a.m. noticed equipment missing.”

Some of what was stolen included high-tech drones, laptops, office equipment and a Toyota RAV4 university vehicle. The suspect, as well as the stolen property, were located on April 15 in a parking lot for the University Mall on Russell Boulevard.

Fleet Services, the service responsible for university-affiliated vehicles, assisted UC Davis police in this investigation and used GPS to locate the vehicle.

“The responding officer contacted UC Davis Fleet Services, who told them that the RAV4 was fitted with a GPS tracker,” Fell said. “Fleet Services found [that] the vehicle had been driven away [at] about 6 a.m.”

UC Davis Police Chief Joseph Farrow did not respond to a request for comment on May 4.

According to the press release by Fell and UC Davis police, greenhouse burglaries are just a part of an ongoing burglary issue on campus and in the Davis community. To prevent being burglarized, UC Davis police recommend locking doors and windows, keeping anything of value away from sight like in one’s home or car and reporting any suspicious behavior to UC Davis police’s non-emergency line.

The UC Davis Police Department’s non-emergency line can be reached any time at 530-752-1727.

