UC Davis student dies after accident on campus

A traffic accident at the intersection of Hutchison Drive and Dairy Road has resulted in the death of a UC Davis student

By SYDNEY AMESTOY — campus@theaggie.org

A UC Davis student has passed away after a collision with a garbage truck at the junction of Hutchison Drive and Dairy Road just after 8 a.m. on May 25.

The student was transported to UC Davis Medical Center following the accident. The incident is being investigated by UC Davis and Davis Police departments, with assistance by the West Sacramento Police Department, according to a press release from the university.

“On behalf of UC Davis, we share our deepest condolences with [the victim’s] family,” Chancellor Gary May said in the press release. “We share in the pain of their loss. In this time of grief, I do want to thank our first responders who worked heroically at the scene as well as the UC Davis Medical Center team who did everything they could to save [the student’s] life.”

For those in need of support, Student Health and Counseling Services offers immediate assistance at 530-752-0871. Faculty and staff for both the Davis and Sacramento campuses can call Academic and Staff Assistance Program at 530-752-2727.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.