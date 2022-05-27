UC Davis plans to hold graduation ceremonies in-person for the first time since before the pandemic 

This year, commencement has been consolidated into three ceremonies

By ANGELINA ANGELO — campus@theaggie.org

UC Davis will host graduation commencement ceremonies in-person for the first time since 2019. In lieu of holding college-specific graduation ceremonies, there will be three commencement ceremonies for all undergraduates held on June 10, 11 and 12.

“The campus is energized to be holding the first full, in-person commencement season since the pandemic began,” said Julia Ann Easley, a news and media relations specialist for UC Davis. “Chancellor Gary S. May wanted to change the emphasis to ‘UC Davis’ commencement, instead of college commencement, to put more emphasis on our institution as a whole, as one of the leading public universities in the nation.”

UC Davis announced this consolidation of ceremonies on May 29, 2019, but this year’s ceremonies will be the first to occur in this new format.

“Our students are graduating from ‘UC Davis,’ and we want the world to see them as UC Davis grads,” May stated in the 2019 announcement.

In the past, college-wide ceremonies were held in the University Credit Union Center. This year, the three commencement ceremonies will be held in the UC Davis Health Stadium. Each ceremonial date is designated for particular majors, and students can view these assignments online.

One challenge associated with graduation that some students may face is acquiring sufficient tickets for friends and family members, according to Maddelyn Hunt, a fourth-year global disease biology student.

“It is frustrating; my friend from Chico State has more extra tickets than the number of tickets I have,” Hunt said. “I am still waiting on my request for extra tickets.”

This year, each graduate was allotted four tickets, and students were able to request extras via an online portal.

“An update about tickets will be provided this week, and beginning May 31, students will be issued tickets,” Easley said.

With limited ticket options, graduation will be live-streamed for family and friends who cannot attend. After each ceremony, festivities, photo-ops and more will be provided for graduates on Hutchinson Field. Attendance is not limited in this portion, so the whole family can join.

