Senate holds special session on May 24 that included a presentation from the chancellor

Chancellor Gary May shared end-of-year remarks with the Senate table

By ANGELINA ANGELO— campus@theaggie.org

Chancellor Gary May began his presentation at the Senate meeting at 6:16 p.m. by sharing highlights from the year, such as the first in-person Picnic Day since 2020. He also emphasized the campus’s resilience against COVID-19 as well as the COVID-19 testing program.

May then discussed undergraduate admissions — freshman and transfer applications saw a 4% increase.

“We are near the top in our rankings,” May said. “We are No. 4 among all public universities in the U.S. These rankings are great because they show graduating students going into jobs with above-average salaries.”

May then briefly talked about how UC Davis is ranked No. 1 in the nation for campus sustainability and for campus diversity, and No. 3 for Hispanic graduates in STEM programs.

Next, he gave a special shoutout to the Environment Policy and Planning Commission, the Entertainment Council and the Gender and Sexuality Commission.

“During this uncertain time, I am grateful for [President Ryan Manriquez] for his leadership, for ASUCD as a whole and for [Internal Vice President Juliana Martinez Hernandez],” May said. “Thank you for making UC Davis a great place.”

Following May’s presentation, senators asked him questions and brought up various issues.

In response to a question from the table, May discussed the lifting of COVID-19 protocols for fall 2022.

“Case positivity rates are not the right metric to be following,” May said. “The right metric is hospitalization and death rates. We have a 98% boosted community with lower risks to hospitalization.”

Multiple senators brought up a proposed policy that would allow students “wellness days” to support students’ mental health. May responded by saying that this decision is up to the Academic Senate.

Martinez Hernandez thanked May and then adjourned the meeting at 6:36 p.m.

