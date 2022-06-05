No RAGRETS

It’s all the experiences — the good, the bad and the ugly — that make it all worth it

By SIERRA JIMENEZ

“Where’d All the Time Go” by Dr. Dog rings through the chilled, air-conditioned car as I lounge in the backseat on the way to Shasta for the final time this glorious Memorial Day weekend. I find it ironically humorous that I complete my very last article at The Aggie as a senior, on my phone and on my way to a weekend which holds surprises I itch to explore.

I was struggling to find a specific memory or a lesson that I’ve learned from my time in cow town, but this seems almost too perfect. Spontaneity. Adventure. A f*** it mindset. This is what college is all about.

The long barren roads of the outer Davis area make me nostalgic for my time in a small little town where everyone knows each other to a point where it can get annoying. When else in my life will I be in a town like this, having the experiences I’m having now? Never. And I wouldn’t change a thing.

“Everything that happens to you, everything that you do, is a part of that experience of learning, of riding that wave.”

I hate the word “mistake.” To be quite honest, I don’t believe in so-called “mistakes” — I call them experiences. Not to bring up the pandemic, but, bringing up the pandemic, I’ve learned you cannot plan every detail of your life, things change and sometimes (most of the time) you have to roll with the punches. Everything that happens to you, everything that you do, is a part of that experience of learning, of riding that wave.

Hence, here I am, last minute, writing my senior column on my phone, in a car, reminiscing and appreciating all the experiences I’ve had at Davis. I think this moment right now is a perfect embodiment of my senior year, of my perfectly hectic time in the lovely Davis, California.

Sierra Jimenez is an arts staff writer for The California Aggie. She joined The Aggie in fall of 2019 as an arts desk writer and loved it so much, she came back to the desk this year after taking a break from writing during asynchronous learning. She is graduating with a bachelor’s degree in international relations with a minor in communication.