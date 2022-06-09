UC Davis Horse Barn to hold 29th annual production sale

The annual Horse Barn sale returns in person this June, with hybrid formatting options available

By ANGELINA ANGELO— campus@theaggie.org

The UC Davis Horse Barn plans to hold their 29th annual production sale on Saturday, June 18. While this event is back in person this year, there are also options for bidders to use an online platform to participate.

As seen in the official catalog, there are 10 horses up for auction this year. The auction is set to begin at 6 p.m. after a live sale preview and barbeque. Annual online bidding this year will take place through the online service ShowWorks.

All of the horses up for auction have been trained by Horse Barn interns, under the supervision of Barn Manager Kelli Davis. The mare and foal management internship allows students to train these yearlings to be ready for auction.

The yearlings are trained in tie and standing for grooming, farrier work, bathing and clipping. They also have been exposed to large crowds and trailers, for instance, by participating in the 2022 Picnic Day, and are trained in basic groundwork exercises.

“We are excited to present a well-rounded and diverse group of yearlings at this year’s sale,” said Bailey Abi-Nader, a horse barn resident and a fourth-year animal science major.

This year, according to the sale catalog, there are a total of 12 interns. More information on the different internships, residencies and how to get involved are available on the website.

Many of the interns expressed excitement about and pride for this year’s horses.

“I’m excited to see all of our hard work that we put into these horses to be shown,” said Katie Anoskey, a mare and foal manager and a fourth-year animal science major.

Keeley Poloni, another mare and foal manager and a second-year animal science major, shared similar sentiments.

“I’m ecstatic to see how much these horses have grown throughout the past six months of training and where they will go in the future,” Poloni said.

