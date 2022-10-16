Antisemetic graffiti found in campus residence hall

The graffiti, found in Adler Hall, is the latest of several antisemitic incidents on campus in recent months

By SYDNEY AMESTOY — campus@theaggie.org

Swastika drawings were found in a first-year residence hall on Oct. 13, according to a recent statement by UC Davis Chancellor Gary May.

According to the statement, the graffiti was immediately removed, and the incident was reported to the UC Davis Police Department as well as to the Harassment and Discrimination Assistance and Prevention Program (HDAPP).

This incident comes after four men hung antisemitic banners from the HWY 113 overpass on Aug. 27.

In May’s statement, he referenced recent meetings between UC Davis administrators and Hillel at Davis and Sacramento staff, the Advisory Board on Jewish Student Life and Jewish students about rising antisemitism on-campus and elsewhere.

“We know messages of condemnation are not enough,” May said in the release. “We will continue to meet with Jewish students, faculty and staff to not only show our support but talk through any solutions.”

He also pointed readers toward a page on the UC Davis website titled “Addressing Antisemitism,” which includes a link to a Sept. 14 statement by UC President Michael Drake denouncing antisemitism, as well as links to previous statements from other UC Davis administrators with the same message.

If anyone has any information about the graffiti incident in Alder Hall, or other related incidents, they are urged to contact UC Davis police at (530) 752-1727.

