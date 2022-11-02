Upcoming Events in November

Poetry readings, concerts and more to usher in the colder months

By CLARA FISCHER — arts@theaggie.org

Poetry Night (The Avid Reader, 6 – 7:30 p.m. on November 4)

Support local artists and businesses by coming out to a poetry night at the Avid Reader on Nov. 4. The event will feature readings by four poets from the area as they share their most recent works. Getting to hear poetry straight from the source is an enriching experience, as you get to hear it performed with the emotional gravity that was intended. Learn more on the Avid Reader’s website.

Los Sindes Moon Wave Hook-Ups (The Motel, 7 p.m. on November 5)

KDVS, UC Davis’ student-run radio station, is hosting a concert on Nov. 5 that promises to be a fun night, featuring performances from local indie bands. Concert-goers are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes, so show up and show your spirit! Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the music will start at 7 p.m. Find more details on KDVS’s Instagram.

The Red Door Project: Evolve (Mondavi Center for the Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m. on November 11, 12 and 13)

Seeking to explore the relationship dynamics between law officers and BIPOC Americans, “The Red Door Project” is a powerful new performance experience that combines pre-recorded videos, live monologues and a Q&A session. At a time during which tensions surrounding social justice issues seem extremely high and political events are resulting in violence on our very campus, it is crucial to listen to the voices of underrepresented communities on these issues and be open to an informed conversation. As stated on the Red Door Project’s website, “[they] envision a society where our differences catalyze listening, learning, and thoughtful action.” Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

Percussion Ensemble UC Davis (Ann E. Pitzer Center, 4 – 5 p.m. on November 18)

Join the UC Davis Percussion Ensemble for a free performance featuring assorted pieces. Hosted at the Ann E. Pitzer Center, the program will be led by Chris Froh, a UC Davis lecturer in music. Made up of students, the ensemble regularly “presents public performance of significant works for percussion ensemble,” according to their website.

Written by: Clara Fischer — arts@theaggie.org