Antisemitic graffiti spray painted near Highway 113

The crime is being investigated as a ‘hate incident’

BY CHRIS PONCE — city@theaggie.org

Content warning: This article contains discussions of antisemitism.

On Monday, Oct. 30, Davis authorities were notified of reported “antisemitic graffiti” that was left near a wall that separates greenbelts and Highway 113, near Rio Grande and Joshua Tree Streets.

“Davis Police officers and Code Enforcement officers responded immediately and the graffiti was removed,” a public release made on Facebook by the Davis Police Department stated. “The Davis Police Department takes these crimes seriously and is investigating this case as a hate incident.”

Authorities have not publicly shared what the vandalism contained. But, according to The Sacramento Bee, the graffiti was of an Israeli flag with a swastika in the center replacing the Star of David.

The Davis Police Department believes that the graffiti was spray painted sometime Sunday evening or early Monday morning. Authorities are asking residents in the area to send any relative information or security footage from the time of the incident. Information about the incident can be emailed to PoliceWeb@cityofdavis.org or at 530-747-5400. Police said that callers can remain anonymous.

This incident comes less than two weeks after a vigil held at Central Park for the victims of the Hamas attacks in Israel. The event, which was organized by Israeli and Jewish community members, had police present to protect the event. Some elders even denied to attend the event because of safety concerns, stating they “can’t run very fast.”

UC Davis and the city of Davis have a history of antisemitic hate incidents over recent years. Last year, on Aug. 28, antisemitic banners were hung over the Highway 113 overpass by four white men.

In 2015, the AMCHA Initiative, a group that investigates and combats antisemitism in universities, ranked UC Davis among the top 10 colleges in the country with the most antisemitic activity.

Davis Joint Unified School District (DJUSD) responded to this week’s vandalism incident on Facebook.

“DJUSD stands in unity with our entire community in denouncing hate in any form — it has no place here in Davis or anywhere,” the DJUSD said on Monday via Facebook.

