The California Aggie can be a platform for your voice

By THE EDITORIAL BOARD

In today’s world, trying to become educated about current events can be difficult when it feels like people are trying to tell you what to think, rather than allowing you to build your own opinion in the midst of it all. Reading the news can also be overwhelming because it requires discerning what is real, what is fake and what is biased. But regardless of complications, the media allows people to stay informed on global topics and amplifies the voices of our communities.

Producing balanced journalism isn’t as clear-cut as we would sometimes like for it to be. Especially on a college campus, which is home to so many diverse backgrounds and perspectives, student journalism will likely never perfectly represent the complexity of the student body. While imperfect, The California Aggie does its best to accomplish this in a variety of ways — one of which is by publishing guest opinion articles that are submitted to our opinion editor at opinion@theaggie.org.

Our platform is for you. We edit these for clarity and grammar, but we don’t choose which ones to publish based on what we agree with. Of course, we have opinions and biases, but the role of a student newspaper is to fairly represent our campus. That’s why we want to give opportunities for the voices of all members of our community to be heard. Aside from guest-ops, you can also make your voice heard by leaving a comment on our website, where we recently re-opened the comments section.

Of course, we as an organization will never be able to satisfy every reader with our coverage, and as a media group, we probably wouldn’t be doing our job right if we did. And we won’t change or delete our content according to every piece of feedback that we receive. That said, we genuinely do want to hear from you, listen to you and learn from you. We hope that you will feel empowered to take advantage of the pathways we have for you to share your thoughts with the UC Davis community, and with the staff of The California Aggie.

