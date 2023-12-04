Yolo County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and Sudwerk Brewery host dog adoption event

The Davis community showed support for the SPCA through games and a dog runway show

On Nov. 12, Davis’ Sudwerk Brewery collaborated with the Yolo County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) to host a dog adoption event called “Dogs at the Dock.” The event lasted from 1-5 p.m. and was just one of the many dog adoption events that the Yolo SPCA holds throughout the year.

The event took place entirely outside and began with a meet-and-greet with dogs that needed adopting. Community members brought their pups, bought raffle tickets and socialized throughout the afternoon. Each raffle ticket supported the Yolo SPCA.

The SPCA is a non-profit animal shelter that serves as the mediator for pet rescues and their adopters. They focus on outreach and education and also aim to spay/neuter animals in the community to decrease pet overpopulation, according to their website. Rachel Gagnon, the SPCA’s canine program coordinator, described the work she does with dog adoptions.

“We want to find a good long-term fit for each animal,” Gagnon said. “We take a bit of time to review each application, but events like this give people a chance to meet the animals.”

Gagnon explained that the SPCA places dogs and cats in both foster and permanent homes. They receive pets of all ages from rescue agencies across the county. Pets that require long-term medical attention are placed in homes that can support their recovery.

The final event of the day was a dog runway show, where anyone with a dog could participate. Pups young and old sported hotdog costumes and tuxedos. Alex Fisher-Wagner, the events planner at Sudwerk Brewery and MC of the runway show, described how the event brings the community together.

“This was a fun way to not only support the Yolo SPCA but to also bring the community together,” Fisher-Wagner said. “The atmosphere here is great and a bunch of people came out. One of the great things about Sudwerk is you can bring kids and adults, you can bring your dog, you can listen to live music — it’s all free.”

Fisher-Wagner talked about what is ideal in a dog runway show and how to properly judge contestants.

“In a dog runway show, you’re looking for personality,” Fisher-Wagner said. “You want style points but also the enthusiasm of the owners and the crowd to get behind it.”

Ashley Ricafrentea, a recent UC Davis graduate and participant in the event, shared her thoughts.

“Things like this make me love Davis,” Ricafrentea said. “I’m glad my dog Georgia got to meet some other pets. We’ve had a great time.”

Gagnon spoke about SPCA adoption events and how events like this help raise awareness for dogs in need.

“Even if we don’t get adoptions [from these events], it just gets the word out and interest in the animals,” Gagnon said.

To adopt a dog or cat from the SPCA, there is an application online. For more information about the SPCA, you can visit their website with information regarding their services.

