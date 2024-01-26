Find your perfect read in 2024

Eight to-be-released books to add to your reading list

By SAVANNAH ANNO

As New Year’s resolutions have been made and Goodreads goals have been set, it’s time to find out what books will be hitting the shelves in 2024. Spanning from historical fantasy to personal essay collections, there’s something new for every type of reader. Here’s a list of eight of the most anticipated books set to release between Feb. and April:

“The Bloodied Nightgown and Other Essays” by Joan Acocella

This recommendation is for anyone who’s had to read “Beowulf” for school and actually ended up enjoying it. Having worked as a critic for The New Yorker since 1995, Acocella’s most recent essay collection delves into her sharp opinions on J.R.R. Tolkien’s famous lecture on “Beowulf,” comedian Richard Pryor and more –– to be revealed upon its release. Having just passed away, the 24 essay-long collection celebrates Acocella’s life and work. Scheduled for release on Feb. 20, 2024.

“Fruit of the Dead” by Rachel Lyon

In “Fruit of the Dead,” Rachel Lyon works to reimagine the Greek tale of Demeter and Persephone, following a contemporary mother, Emer and her daughter Cory. Cory is thought to be missing after a summer as a camp counselor. In reality, Cory has been charmed by the luxury and looks of Rolo, a father of one of her campers and meant to be the book’s version of Hades. Rolo invites Cory to stay with him on a private island, unbeknownst to her mother. The tale explores the complications of motherhood as Emer chases Cory and both grapple with feelings of loneliness and abandonment. Scheduled for release on March 5, 2024.

“Until August” by Gabriel Garcia Márquez

Discovered 10 years after the Nobel Prize winner’s death, “Until August” is 2024’s most unexpected release. Márquez explores the lives and love of women through his main character Ana Magdelena Bach as she travels to and from an island and grapples with the death of her mother. Scheduled for release on March 12, 2024.

“Who’s Afraid of Gender?” by Judith Butler

“Who’s Afraid of Gender?” is a deep dive into recent “anti-gender” movements and violence against LGBTQ+ groups. A philosopher and professor at the University of California Berkeley, Judith Butler aims to get to the root of these events in their new nonfiction novel, as they investigate the motives of these movements and how to move forward. Scheduled for release on March 19, 2024.

“We Loved It All” by Lydia Millet

Lydia Millet has written over a dozen pieces of fiction and ecological critiques, earning her a finalist spot for both the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Awards. In “We Loved it All,” she decides to get personal. Using a memoir format, Millet pulls stories from her own life and writes to explain the importance of the natural world. Expected to be a moving read for anyone interested in climate science or with a strong connection to the outdoors. Scheduled for release on April 2, 2024.

“The Familiar” by Leigh Bardugo

Beloved author of the “Shadow and Bone” universe, Bardugo returns this year with a new standalone novel. The story follows a servant, Luzia, as she is forced to use her powers to elevate the social status of the family she works for. The novel is set in the Spanish Golden Age and provides commentary on the Spanish Inquisition as Luzia’s life becomes full of danger, magic and romance. Scheduled for release on April 9, 2024.

“Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder” by Salman Rushdie

After surviving a brutal attack in 2022, being stabbed on stage right before beginning a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in New York, Rushdie aims to show his perseverance and healing process through “Knife.” The memoir follows his experiences and challenges after the incident that resulted in the loss of sight in his right eye. Known for his magical realism and historical fiction pieces, readers are excited to see his writing style in a new form. Scheduled for release April 16, 2024.

“Funny Story” by Emily Henry

Now a figurehead for contemporary romance, with four New York Times Best Seller novels, readers can’t get enough of Emily Henry. In “Funny Story,” Miles and Daphne have one thing in common: Daphne’s fiance leaves her for his childhood best friend, and Miles is the ex-boyfriend of that childhood best friend. The two become roommates, and we can only imagine what Henry has in store for them afterwards. Scheduled for release on April 23, 2024.

As more and more writers are tackling issues like climate change and gender politics, while still creating worlds filled with magic and human connection, genres collide and books become increasingly diverse. 2024’s wide variety ensures that there’s a perfect book in store for everyone, whether you’re a devoted Márquez reader, a nonfiction lover or someone craving a fantastical romance.

