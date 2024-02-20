Upcoming events, opportunities at Davis’ The Avid Reader bookstore

The Avid Reader in downtown Davis offers a chance for readers to interact with authors and discover new reads

If you’re as devoted of a reader as I am, you’ve certainly paid a visit to The Avid Reader, a local bookstore located in downtown Davis. The store offers books in every genre, as well as bookmarks, tote bags, stationery kits and other cute and useful items to express yourself with. If you’re a frequent shopper, you can set up an account and collect credit with every purchase, which you can cash in to get discounts on future purchases.

The Avid Reader has more to offer than just amazing shopping. One great reason to visit their shop downtown is the events they host, where local authors are given an opportunity to showcase their books and interact with curious readers.

If you’re interested in paying a visit to one of these author-centered events, stop by The Avid Reader on Saturday, Feb. 17, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. to find out more about “Why We Remember: Unlocking Memory’s Power To Hold On To What Matters” by Charan Ranganath, Ph.D. The book uses psychology and neuroscience to reframe our perspective on memory, allowing readers to understand and utilize their own ability to remember in unique and unexpected ways.

On Thursday, Feb. 22, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Avid Reader will host Sarah Ruiz-Grossman to promote her novel “A Fire So Wild,” which encompasses a tale of the inhabitants of Berkeley as they deal with an impending wildfire, as well as their own personal conflicts and growth.

Additionally, if you have a young reader in your life who wants to get involved, take them to a special children-focused event at The Avid Reader, which centers around author Nazzy Pakpour and her new children’s book “Please Don’t Bite Me.” This event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 24, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Be sure that any buzzing questions your little reader may have about the insects of the world will be answered.

For anyone who’s particularly fond of love stories, Isabella Kamal will showcase her debut historical romance novel, “The Temple of Persephone,” on Saturday, Feb. 24, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The aforementioned novel combines history, intrigue, mystery and romance, perfect for lovers of romantic fiction.

Looking not just to read but to write works of your own? Attend The Avid Reader’s free Writer’s Workshop on Wednesday, Feb. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. Local novelists Judith Starkson and Tim Schooley will share their techniques in writing contemporary fiction, exploring and explaining complex topics of writing and sharing their advice with event-goers.

Beyond these events, there are even more opportunities offered by The Avid Reader to get involved and discover new books to read. Visit the bookstore’s website to find direct book recommendations from staff working there, or ask for a suggestion from an employee while in the store. If you want to expand your reading and mind, then The Avid Reader is a great place to start.

