Yolo County district attorney decides not to seek death penalty against Carlos Dominguez

Prosecutors at the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office announced on Monday morning that they would not pursue the death penalty charge against Carlos Dominguez. The update was announced shortly before a preliminary hearing for Dominguez was held later that day.

“The Yolo County District Attorney’s Office has provided notice of its intention to NOT seek the death penalty in the Carlos Dominguez case,” the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office said in a press release email.

Dominguez is a 21-year-old former UC Davis student who is the suspect in a series of stabbings last spring that left two dead and one severely injured. According to three mental health professionals, Dominguez was diagnosed as schizophrenic and deemed unfit to stand trial shortly after being arrested. But as of January, based on an evaluation, he was deemed fit to stand trial.

On Feb. 26, at 1:30 p.m., a preliminary hearing was held at the Woodland Superior Court where Dominguez is the suspect of murder and attempted murder. The hearing should last approximately four days, according to the district attorney’s announcement.

The hearing was held on the same day as a birthday celebration for David Henry Breaux, also known as “The Compassion Guy.” David Breaux was the first victim killed during the serial stabbings. David Breaux’s sister, Maria Breaux, said she considers it a good decision to not seek the death penalty.

“I think that’s good news,” Maria Breaux said. “I’m in line with what David said [to me], ‘If I’m ever harmed and unable to speak for myself, forgive the perpetrator, and help others forgive that person.’ He didn’t say, ‘force people to forgive,’ he didn’t say, ‘manipulate people into forgiveness.’ He said, ‘help people,’ and so everyone’s gonna have their own reactions to it, and all of them are valid. And for me, compassion is at the root of everything, and so I consider that move [to be] good news that another life has not been taken. There’s been too many lives taken.”

This story is developing, check back for updates. Last updated: Feb. 27, (12:39 a.m.)

