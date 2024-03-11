Davis City Council recognized February as Black History Month at recent meeting

The city council officially recognized and held a ceremonial presentation for Black History Month

By HANNAH SCHRADER — city@theaggie.org

On Feb. 20, Davis City Council held their second meeting of the month and officially recognized February as Black History Month.

Mayor Josh Chapman started the council meeting by recognizing the importance of Black history.

“Each year, Black History Month has a theme, and for 2024, it is ‘African Americans in the arts,’” Chapman said. “Exploring the influences African Americans have in the fields of visual and performing arts, literature, fashion, folklore, language, film, music, architecture and other forms of cultural expression. Whereas art is a powerful motivator, a storyteller of people and their experiences, cementing their legacy in history and their local communities in the United States, and whereas today and every day is a time to honor the influences and legacies of African Americans.”

Chapman then made the official proclamation recognizing February as Black History Month.

“Therefore we, the Davis City Council, on behalf of the citizens of Davis, do hereby recognize and acknowledge the significant contributions made by African American people to our community and proclaim February 2024 to be recognized as Black History Month,” Chapman said.

Camica Edwards, the president of the Black Student Union at Davis Junior High, then accepted the recognition.

“It is my honor and privilege to be here with you today to accept this Black History Month proclamation from the city of Davis,” Edwards said. “Former U.S. President Ronald Reagan is quoted as saying, ‘understanding the history of Black Americans is a way of understanding the strength of our nation’ so thank you to all of you who in this place, like me, believe Black history is American history and deserves just as much attention and focus.”

Edwards then thanked the city council as well as the Davis community at large for their contributions to uplifting members of the Black community.

“Thank you to Davis City Council for recognizing the significance of this month and for continuing to implement city policies that build up the Black community so we can continue to make contributions to our city,” Edwards said.

Edwards then recited the Black national anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing” written by James Weldon Johnson.

“Lift every voice and sing, till heaven and earth ring. Ring with the harmonies of liberty, let our rejoicing rise high as the listening skies. Let it resound as loud as the rolling sea. Sing a song full of faith that the dark past has taught us, sing a song of hope that the present has brought us,” Edwards recited.

To end Edwards acceptance of the proclamation, she reiterated her support for uplifting the community.

“I encourage all of you to continue listening to, learning from and loving on each other this Black History Month and every day, so thank you and have a good night,” Edwards said.

